Florida college student hit officer with skateboard in Capitol riot, FBI says

FBI Investigators say this photo shows Grady Owens' skateboard used to hit Capitol police. (Image: DOJ)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida college student was caught on camera hitting an officer in the head with a skateboard during the riot at the Capitol earlier this year, according to the FBI.

Officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Grady Douglas Owens was in custody in Orlando and appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Owens studies music production at Full Sail University in Central Florida and lives at an apartment complex in Winter Park, WKMG reports.

Owens remained in federal custody overnight. The judge postponed his bond hearing to Friday at 10 a.m.

According to the report, Owens was captured on body camera video as part of a group of rioters who clashed with police outside the Capitol. During the altercation, Owens used a black skateboard with WhiteFang written on it to hit Metropolitan Police Department Officer Christopher Boyle on the head, records show.

Authorities said Boyle suffered a concussion and an injury to his right pinky finger.

Images from the body camera video were used to make a wanted posted in hopes of identifying Owens. On Feb. 16, an agent investigating the case noticed that the same man was pictured on a Twitter page called @SeditionHunters, which is dedicated to helping identify those involved in the riot.

A wanted poster created by the FBI. Federal prosecutors say the images show Grady Owens during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. (WKMG 2020)

Records show the agent used a clearer picture obtained from the Twitter page to conduct an image search and ended up locating Owens’ Instagram profile.

Owens was pictured on his Instagram wearing the same stocking cap he was wearing during the riot, according to the report.

Authorities said they used the name from Owens’ Instagram profile to locate vehicle information and that led them to discover that Owens is a Full Sail student who lives at an apartment complex in Winter Park.

A school employee was shown a picture taken during the riot and immediately identified the man in the footage as Owens, records show.

FBI Investigators say this shows Grady Owens during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol siege. (Image: DOJ) (WKMG 2021)

Owens is facing three felonies and one misdemeanor charge, including assaulting an officer with a weapon. If convicted of all four charges, he could spend up to 31 years in prison and face a $600,000 fine.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.

