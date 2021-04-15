Florida Education Commissioner asks districts to make face masks voluntary next school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is asking school districts to make mandatory face mask policies voluntary for the next school year.

The request amid the coronavirus pandemic was sent in a memo to each superintendent in the state, WKMG reported.

“The data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus,” Corcoran wrote.

Corcoran said face masks are a personal decision.

“Broad sweeping mandatory face covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools,” Corcoran said.

He said the mandatory policies inhibit peer-to-peer learning in the classroom.

The commissioner expects more students to participate in face-to-face learning next year.

“We ask that districts, which currently are implementing a mandated face covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-22 school year,” Corcoran said.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released a statement, saying “safety measures must continue to be implemented” as we are not yet in the clear.

“We are looking forward to finally welcoming our students back in 2021 and continuing to do what we do best: teach,” the statement read. “Our students learn best in the classroom, surrounded by their classmates, and engaging with their teachers. However, even with an increasing number of people getting vaccinated, safety measures must continue to be implemented. The only way to safely and successfully reopen our schools is by following CDC guidelines, including the use of masks, handwashing, and socially distancing. Our priority will continue to be ensuring the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff.”