Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Florida

Florida House OKs bill on excessive use of force by police

The Associated Press

Tags: 
Florida
,
Crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A law enforcement officer would have to intervene when another officer uses excessive force under a bill unanimously passed by the Florida House.

The measure passed Monday comes amid a national debate on police actions that have resulted in the deaths of African Americans, including George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The bill was co-sponsored by a white Republican and a Black Democrat.

The bill would set statewide standards for use of force and alternatives to use of force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.