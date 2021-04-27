Florida House OKs bill on excessive use of force by police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A law enforcement officer would have to intervene when another officer uses excessive force under a bill unanimously passed by the Florida House.

The measure passed Monday comes amid a national debate on police actions that have resulted in the deaths of African Americans, including George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The bill was co-sponsored by a white Republican and a Black Democrat.

The bill would set statewide standards for use of force and alternatives to use of force.