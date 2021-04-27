Publix chicken-tender sub Twitter account goes silent after store objects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A popular Twitter account that notified followers when Publix chicken-tender subs were on sale has been abandoned after lawyers for the Florida-based grocery chain apparently objected.

The account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” — with nearly 40,000 followers — has been dormant since March 11. One of its final tweets noted that the subs were, indeed, on sale, and added ominously: “This may be our last Tweet.”

Since then, it stopped sharing updates altogether. An accompanying Facebook page also went silent.

It’s difficult to overstate the popularity of Publix chicken-tender subs, which consist of double hand-breaded chicken tenders with cheese and condiments on a doughy sub roll — which can approach a whopping 2,000 calories per sandwich. Entire discussion threads exist to debate exactly how to dress up the regional favorite sandwich.

Ad

A big clue about what happened: In another post, the Twitter account said it had received a cease-and-desist order from Publix objecting to a related text-message notification service. The account promised more details “later this week” but never shared more information.

Unfortunately, we’re being challenged to practice our mission and stay sustainable.



Will share more info later this week. — Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? (@PubSubs_on_sale) March 9, 2021

Since then, dozens of hungry Twitter users have tweeted at the account asking where they went, whether everything was OK and earnestly asking what subs might be on sale.

Who’s behind the accounts?

Ad

Ad