Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Monday for an 11-year-old boy from Duval County.

Godric Bennett, of Jacksonville, was last seen Sunday in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue in his hometown.

He was wearing a gray shirt, camo shorts and white shoes.

Police said Godric is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.