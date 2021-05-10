Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Monday for an 11-year-old boy from Duval County.
Godric Bennett, of Jacksonville, was last seen Sunday in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue in his hometown.
He was wearing a gray shirt, camo shorts and white shoes.
Police said Godric is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.