Florida lawmakers to vote on DeSantis, Seminole Tribe gaming compact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers will start a special session on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida signed off on a gambling compact last month.

Now it’s up to Florida lawmakers to make it official.

If approved, the compact would mean a sweeping expansion of gambling at Seminole casinos.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood could add three new casinos and the tribe would get the right to add roulette and craps to their menu of games.

Mobile sports betting is probably the most noteworthy in the compact, letting Floridians use their cellphones to place bets from any location.

Opponents say that would be unconstitutional.

“The compact relies on the illusion that if you are on your cellphone and placing a bet in Orlando or in downtown Miami -- that because the computer server that is receiving that bet is on tribal lands that therefore that gambling is taking place on tribal lands,” said John Sowinski, a communications consultant.

The stumbling block to mobile sports betting and adding new games of chance at Seminole casinos is Amendment 3, which bans expanding gambling in the state without voter approval.

The Seminoles are lobbying for the compact, which would enrich their coffers and the state’s. The tribe would pay at least $500 million a year.

“When they talk about this $500 million or this or that, that’s money offset that’s already in our economy,” Sowinski said.

City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and other community and business leaders are expected to speak out against the compact during a news conference Monday morning.