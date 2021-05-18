Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

Lawmakers drew closer Monday to approving a proposed 30-year gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida after leaders agreed to strip a controversial provision that could have opened the state to online gaming under the control of the tribe.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sports betting in Florida is a step closer to legalization after the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill approving a gambling agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe.

The bill that passed Tuesday on a 38-1 vote will also allow the tribe to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos, including the popular Hard Rock facilities near Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.

In return, the state is expected to receive an estimated $20 billion over the 30-year compact.

The bill will now go to the House, which will vote on it Wednesday.

