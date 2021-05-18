Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sports betting in Florida is a step closer to legalization after the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill approving a gambling agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe.
The bill that passed Tuesday on a 38-1 vote will also allow the tribe to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos, including the popular Hard Rock facilities near Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.
In return, the state is expected to receive an estimated $20 billion over the 30-year compact.
The bill will now go to the House, which will vote on it Wednesday.
