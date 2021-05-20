Pensacola girl talks about terrifying encounter with kidnapper, as suspect faces several charges

Pensacola talks about how she fought off man who tried to kidnap her at bus stop.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The 11-year-old-girl, who fought off a kidnapper while she waited at the bus stop near Pensacola, is now talking about her terrifying experience.

Alyssa Bonal and her mother Amber talked with reporters about the attack that happened on Tuesday morning, as Alyssa waited for the school bus.

The girl says she was asking herself during the struggle, “Will I die today? Will I get to live the rest of my life?”

30-year-old Jared Stanga faced a judge on Wednesday. He faces attempted kidnapping and other charges.

Jared Strega. Accused of attempted kidnapping in Pensacola. (Courtesy: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are crediting Alyssa’s quick-thinking for helping catch Stanga. She smeared blue slime that she was playing with on Stanga’s arm. Alyssa and her mom said they learned that trick while watching “Law & Order.”

“If I would have lost her yesterday, the chances of me getting her back would’ve been very slim,” Amber Bonal said. “She was almost kidnapped. The guy grabbed her by her throat, he had a knife.”

Alyssa was able to fight off Stanga and was not hurt.