Parents criticize Florida school yearbook for altered pictures of female students

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Students are heading back to class on Monday, amid growing controversy surrounding the school yearbook.

Parents and students are criticizing teachers at a Florida high school for digitally altering photos in a yearbook in order to cover up students whose clothes the school officials deemed too immodest.

The St. Augustine Record reported that 80 students at Bartram Trail High School in northeast Florida had their yearbook photos altered without their consent in order to cover up exposed shoulders and low necklines.

A school district spokeswoman says the school’s yearbook coordinator, who is a teacher, decided that the photos were out of dress code and did some of the editing.

Some parents and students have previously complained that the district’s dress code is sexist.