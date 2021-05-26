WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at school near Jacksonville

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Public school principals and teachers in Florida will soon receive $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday during a news conference in Baker County.

The governor said the Florida Legislature has approved the measure and said bonuses will officially be approved once he signs the state budget in the near future.

The bonuses for principals and Pre-K through 12th grade teachers will be funded by the third-round funds provided to the state from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran praised teachers who went back to classroom during the coronavirus pandemic and criticized other states that kept schools closed.