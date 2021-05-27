Florida high court rules against medical marijuana challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s high court ruled that a medical marijuana company isn’t likely to win its challenge of state regulations on the industry.

The Thursday ruling struck down an appellate court decision that said the legislatively imposed business model was in conflict with the state constitution.

The ruling sends a lawsuit filed by FloriGrown back to the trial court. The lawsuit challenges laws put in place by the Republican-dominated Legislature that limit the number of medical marijuana licenses and requires dispensaries to grow and process their product rather than allowing separate growers and sellers.