Florida man gets 30 years for drug, dogfighting conviction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida man is facing 30 years in federal prison for his role in a massive drug trafficking and dogfighting operation that led to the arrest of 20 others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says the group led by Jermaine Hadley of Quincy, Florida, distributed more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and over 30 pounds of cocaine.

Prosecutors say it also promoted a dogfighting ring across the Florida Panhandle that involved more than 100 animals.

The dogs were often made to fight to the death as people watched and wagered on the outcome.