Florida woman attacked while saving her dog from an alligator

Florida woman bitten while trying to stop gator from getting her dog

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after being attacked by an alligator.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog next to a pond in Palm Harbor on Tuesday night, when the 7-foot gator suddenly came out of the water.

Gene Vance saw what was happening and called 911. “It looked like the gator tried to get the dog, but she grabbed the dog really quick. But in turn, she slipped down and the gator got her leg just underneath her knees,” Vance said.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for injuries to her lower right leg. Neighbors said they didn’t think the dog was hurt.

FWC trappers responded and fished the gator from the pond.

Palm Harbor is just north of Clearwater.

“It’s pretty traumatic. I think it’s one of those things you kind of know the gators are there, but you never expect it to happen to you,” Vance said.