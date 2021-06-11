Pulse nightclub in Orlando to become national memorial

Photo taken July 16 shows visitors taking photos and leaving items at a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. (AP photo by John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

This week, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the bill, H.R. 49, where it was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate, to establish the ‘National Pulse Memorial.’

Pulse nightclub, which is located at 1912 South Orange Avenue in Orlando, would be the site of the memorial.

Five years ago, we lost 49 innocent lives in a terror attack against our state, nation, & Hispanic & LGBTQ communities at the Pulse Nightclub. We will never forget them. Today, @marcorubio & I honored their memory & passed our bill establishing the ‘National Pulse Memorial.’ pic.twitter.com/aPuNJLUDD4 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 9, 2021

President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law.

The memorial will honor the 49 lives lost when gunman Omar Mateen, attacked members of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities with an AR-15 rifle on June, 12, 2016. The shooting in Orlando was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history before the shooting in Las Vegas left 58 people dead.