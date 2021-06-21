2 more Florida Lottery scratch-off millionaires revealed

These scratch-offs made two lucky Floridians a lot of money.

A lucky pair of scratch-off players from Central Florida are celebrating big wins.

Baerbel Habedank, 57, of Melbourne won $2 million on a $10 Gold Rush Supreme ticket, Florida Lottery announced. She took home a lump-sum payment of $1.76 million.

Her ticket was bought at Petro Star, 1600 North Wickham Road in Melbourne, which gets a $4,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery also revealed that David Hernandez-Lozano, 53, of Ocoee, hit for $1 million on the $5,000,000 Luck game.

He bought his $20 ticket from a 7-Eleven at 8269 Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orlando and took home a lump sum of $760,000.

That store gets a $2,000 bonus.

