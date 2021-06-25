President Biden signs bill designating Pulse a national memorial

President joe Biden signs bill to create the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016, on Friday, June 25, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Joe Biden will sign H.R. 49 Friday afternoon to designate Pulse a national memorial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures earlier this month as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation, designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”