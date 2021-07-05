Chief: Florida officer fatally shot man who pointed gun at him

TAMPA, Fla. – Officials say a police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.

Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said in Sunday night news conference that officers were called to the scene of a fight.

The officers “identified the suspect,” who fled on foot. Dugan says the officer chased after him and determined that the man had a weapon.

Seconds later, the officer called out “shots fired” on his radio.

Police say they don’t yet know whether the man fired a shot. The officer was wearing a body cam.

Dugan says it will show “the suspect turn, point a firearm and walk toward the officer.”

The identities of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.