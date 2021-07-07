It’s official: Florida drivers ranked third most rude in the US

Florida has been ranked third for most rude drivers in the country. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

If you’ve lived in Florida for at least one year, there’s a good chance you’ve witnessed a chaotic driver crossing a yellow [Read: red] light at the last possible second. Or, you’ve witnessed a car suddenly crossing multiple lanes to get off at an exit at the last-minute.

If you’ve witnessed either one of these scenarios, you can now find solace knowing you aren’t just seeing things — drivers in the Sunshine State have officially been ranked as some of the rudest in the country.

According to a new study by Bankrate, Florida drivers are ranked the third most rude in the U.S.

Based on their review of data regarding the rudest drivers by state, rudeness generally, and bad driving patterns and habits, the five states with the rudest drivers are:

California Nevada Florida Oregon Delaware

According to the study, California has the rudest drivers in the nation. However, Florida comes in relatively close.

Bankrate states that the Sunshine State appears high on multiple studies conducted by other companies of America’s rudest drivers, and the state even appears in the top half of rankings for rudest states in general.

Considering Florida also ranks second in the country for the most expensive average annual premium for auto insurance at $2,364 for full coverage insurance, the state also might not provide the most hospitable environment for drivers.

Therefore, it seems like Florida drivers may be less than polite.

To see their state-by-state ranking of the rudest drivers in the U.S., click here.

Do you agree with this study? Sound off below in the comments, or, email me at nlopezalvar@wplg.com.