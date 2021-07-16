Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Homestead man tries to throw live gator onto building’s roof

The Associated Press

Tags: Florida, Crime
Photo does not have a caption

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A South Florida man is in jail after police officers spotted him trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge.

Police say the 32-year-old man told officers he stole the gator from its pen at a miniature golf course and was “teaching it a lesson.”

The officers in Daytona Beach Shores said they watched him take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice.

The man from Homestead was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an alligator, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.