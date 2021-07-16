Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Man sentenced in scheme to ship military boats to China

The Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Florida
Photo does not have a caption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Chinese man has been sentenced to three years and six months in U.S. federal prison for a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the U.S. to China.

Court records show 51-year-old Ge Songtao was sentenced Friday in federal court in Jacksonville.

He pleaded guilty to two counts last November. A plea agreement says one of his employees attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with multifuel engines.

Authorities say he was planning to reverse-engineer the engines and supply his own version to the Chinese military.

Two others have previously pleaded guilty in the scheme.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.