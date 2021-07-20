Partly Cloudy icon
Holy cow! Manure spilled on I-95 after truck crash

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

The FHP says cow manure forced authorities to close I-95 in Brevard County.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you thought you were having a stinky commute today, at least you weren’t stuck in this mess.

The Florida Highway Patrol alerted Central Florida drivers Tuesday of a crash that spilled cow manure over a stretch of I-95.

It happened in Brevard County in the northbound lanes at mile marker 198 and had traffic diverted at Fisk Boulvard.

FHP said the collision involved a semi-truck and a dump truck.

Nobody was injured, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

