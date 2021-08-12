Florida man wins $15 million lottery top prize at Publix

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Florida’s richest scratch-off has made a Port Charlotte man very wealthy.

Adam Charlton, 48, was announced Thursday as a winner of a $15 million top prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game.

Florida Lottery officials say he opted for a lump-sum payment of $13.2 million.

Charlton’s lucky $30 ticket was bought at a Publix at 3941 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. The store gets a $30,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says this specific scratcher, which debuted in February, offers the chance at four of those $15 million top prizes and another 24 prizes worth $1 million.

