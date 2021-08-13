Florida breaks daily COVID-19 record again with nearly 25K cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported just shy of 25,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC listed Florida with 24,869 cases for that day, the state’s most since the start of the pandemic.

Florida’s weekly coronavirus metrics report is expected to come out Friday showing an eighth consecutive week with an upward trend in new cases.

The CDC reports a 7-day moving average of 21,210 new cases in Florida, with over 20,000 cases in six of the past eight days.

Aug. 11: 24,869

Aug. 10: 20,465

Aug. 9: 15,324

Aug. 8: 19,564

Aug. 7: 21,488

Aug. 6: 23,983

Aug. 5: 22,778

Aug. 4: 20,214

The CDC did change the number of new cases reported Tuesday in Florida from 24,753 to 20,465 in its update late Thursday night.

The United States has a 7-day moving average of 114,190, meaning nearly 19% of the nation’s new cases in that span came out of Florida. (To see the latest CDC data, click here.)

Florida also set a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday with 15,358, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 12, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,358 pic.twitter.com/gKuVgR9hkW — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 12, 2021

Broward Miami-Dade were among the top three counties in the nation for new COVID hospital admissions, according to recent federal metrics.

In an exclusive interview with Local 10 News, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is “concerned about all of Florida” during this surge of infections.