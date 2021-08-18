Florida reports 23,335 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The newest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Florida reported 23,335 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That marks two straight days with over 21,000 cases after two days under 20,000.

The 7-day moving average is 21,569 new cases per day in the state.

The highest daily total remains 25,995 from last Thursday.

A look at the past 7 days of Florida new cases, according to the CDC:

Aug. 17: 23,335

Aug. 16: 21,669

Aug. 15: 17,216

Aug. 14: 16,476

Aug. 13: 22,355

Aug. 12: 25,995

Aug. 11: 23,941

Florida releases its full data report weekly on Fridays. The state has seen an increase in new cases for eight consecutive weeks, and the new-case positivity rate reached 19.3% in the report released this past Friday.

To see the full CDC daily data, click here.