Florida reports 23,335 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The newest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Florida reported 23,335 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That marks two straight days with over 21,000 cases after two days under 20,000.
The 7-day moving average is 21,569 new cases per day in the state.
The highest daily total remains 25,995 from last Thursday.
A look at the past 7 days of Florida new cases, according to the CDC:
- Aug. 17: 23,335
- Aug. 16: 21,669
- Aug. 15: 17,216
- Aug. 14: 16,476
- Aug. 13: 22,355
- Aug. 12: 25,995
- Aug. 11: 23,941
Florida releases its full data report weekly on Fridays. The state has seen an increase in new cases for eight consecutive weeks, and the new-case positivity rate reached 19.3% in the report released this past Friday.
To see the full CDC daily data, click here.