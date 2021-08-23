Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his girlfriend Ginger Luckey enter "Women for American First" event, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Doral, Fla. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together.

I love my wife! pic.twitter.com/bQ59V7BDsy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 22, 2021

Vanity Fair reports that a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

Gaetz is under investigation in a sex trafficking probe that led to a guilty plea by Joel Greenberg, a close friend and former Florida county tax collector. Gaetz denies wrongdoing.