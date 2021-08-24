School resource officer rehired after using racial slur

TAMPA, Fla. – A Black resource officer at a Florida high school who was fired earlier this year after a random audit of his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times has been rehired.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Tampa’s Civil Service Board voted 3-0 on Monday that police Chief Brian Dugan had just cause to fire Delvin White in March for using the n-word on two separate occasions in November 2020, but that firing the beloved school resource officer at Middleton High School was too harsh a punishment.

White will return to work Tuesday with no back pay.