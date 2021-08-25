Florida man claims $2 million lottery win on his birthday

COCOA, Fla. – Walter Brooken’s birthday just got a whole lot more special.

That’s because the Brevard County resident spent his 53rd birthday claiming a $2 million top prize from Florida Lottery’s 50X Cashword scratch-off game.

Brooken, of Cocoa, opted for the lump-sum payment of $1.76 million.

Lottery officials say he bought the $10 ticket from Five Points Pharmacy and Wellness at 1108 Lake Drive in Cocoa. The store gets a bonus commission worth $4,000.

That particular scratch-off game has been in play since December and offers the chance at eight of those $2 million top prizes.

