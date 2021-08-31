Texan among 3 new Florida Lottery $1 million winners

Florida Lottery has announced three more $1 million winners on scratch-off tickets — including one man here from Texas.

Tanawat Yakong, 45, of Houston, revealed the top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game on a $30 ticket he bought in North Fort Myers.

Meanwhile, Janinka Glenn Grace, 36, of Riverview, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X The Cash game on a $20 ticket bought in her hometown.

And Michael Turner, 59, of Yulee, scored a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off that sells for $20. He bought his ticket in Yulee.

Each of those three winners took their payouts as a one-time lump sum, and each of the retailers that sold the tickets earns $2,000 as a bonus commission, state lottery officials say.

OTHER LUCKY LOTTERY WINNERS:

Meet Florida Lottery’s 2 newest ‘Supreme’ millionaires

Ad

Florida Lottery reveals another 2 millionaires

South Florida man hits Florida Lotto jackpot for $1.75 million

Florida man claims $2 million lottery win on his birthday

Miami-Dade man wins $5 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off