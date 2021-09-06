Florida expands number of monoclonal antibody treatment sites: Here’s where to get it

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tour the state touting the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for those who get sick with COVID-19 and to relieve pressure on hospitals. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Florida Department of Health has included more monoclonal antibody treatment sites to expand access to this lifesaving treatment for COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death.

For high-risk patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID19, Regeneron can give you temporary immunity to decrease your odds of catching the infection by over 80%.

Now, these treatments are widely available in Florida.

Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter. If you are 12 years or older and are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, you are eligible for this treatment.

You can make an appointment by clicking here: http://patientportalfl.com

An updated list of sites is below:

State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites. (Courtesy of the Florida Department of Health)

For more information, click here.