Florida adds 13,774 COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 13,774 new COVID-19 cases and an additional four deaths, according to the latest CDC data posted Wednesday.

The state has now verified 3,378,772 cases and 46,977 fatalities connected to COVID since the start of the outbreak.

The number of new cases has leveled off from the height of the recent summer spike. Fewer than 20,000 new cases were reported in Florida for 10 of the past 11 days, according to the CDC data.

The state had been averaging over 21,000 new cases per day for much of August, which was also the deadliest month of the pandemic with more than 6,600 fatalities connected to the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also trended downward. The Florida Hospital Association reported 13,292 patients admitted with COVID across the state on Tuesday.

Ad