Prison guard pleads guilty in drug smuggling scheme

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida state prison guard has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility.

Court records show 27-year-old Leslie Samuel Spencer pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court to attempted distribution of methamphetamine and MDMA.

According to court documents, Spencer worked as a correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s offsite work camp in Fort Myers.

In March, Spencer agreed to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the prison in exchange for a payment of $400.

Spencer later met with an undercover FBI agent, who gave Spencer the contraband. Spencer was arrested after the meeting.