Florida

Prison guard pleads guilty in drug smuggling scheme

The Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida state prison guard has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility.

Court records show 27-year-old Leslie Samuel Spencer pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court to attempted distribution of methamphetamine and MDMA.

According to court documents, Spencer worked as a correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s offsite work camp in Fort Myers.

In March, Spencer agreed to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the prison in exchange for a payment of $400.

Spencer later met with an undercover FBI agent, who gave Spencer the contraband. Spencer was arrested after the meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.