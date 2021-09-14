Florida reports 11,300 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida added 11,300 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities connected to the virus in the latest daily data posted by the CDC on Tuesday.

It continues a downswing in new cases from the peak of the summer surge in August.

Florida has now reported 3,453,390 cases and 49,254 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the newest CDC metrics show. The numbers are sent to the CDC by the Florida Department of Health.

For much of August, Florida was reporting an average of over 21,000 new cases per day. It was also the deadliest month of the pandemic in the state, with at least 8,100 fatalities (262 per day) after a batch of 975 deaths from various dates was added to the data Monday.

Hospitalizations have also decreased, with 11,215 patients admitted with COVID-19 across the state on Monday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 11,215 pic.twitter.com/TQlCzcHkYb — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 13, 2021

