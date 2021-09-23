Florida Lottery winner thought her prize was $1,000 — turns out it was $1 million

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Heather Walters could see she had a match on her winning scratch-off ticket.
It just took her a few seconds to realize how many zeros would be added to her bank account.
“When I realized I had a match, I began slowly scratching to reveal what the prize was,” the 56-year-old Zephyrhills resident told Florida Lottery officials. “At first, I thought I had won $1,000, then $100,000 — imagine my shock when I kept scratching to reveal three more zeros!”
Walters’ ticket from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme game was in fact a $1 million top-prize winner.
She decided to take her winnings as a lump-sum payout of $880,000.
She told the state lottery that playing is a pastime she shares with her best friend, who shared in the excitement of her big win.
Walters’ lucky ticket came from a Winn-Dixie in Zephyrhills, which receives $2,000 from Florida Lottery for selling it.
