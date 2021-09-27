Partly Cloudy icon
Manhunt on for suspect as Florida deputy dies after shooting

Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A north Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop has died. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper tweeted that 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of officers were scouring the area trying to find 35-year-old suspect Patrick McDowell, who authorities say shot Moyers in the face and back during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Callahan.

They later learned the vehicle was stolen.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released photos of McDowell’s tattoos on Sunday, including one across his shoulders that reads “Death Before Dishonor.”

Deputy Josh Moyers, 35, joined the Nassau County Sheriff's Office in 2015.

