Cause of death pending after Florida college student found dead on South Carolina trip

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina are continuing their investigation into the death of a 21-year Florida college student whose body was found 10 miles from her torched car.

Florence County authorities say Sheridan Wahl’s body was found Sept. 21 behind a fire department training tower at the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Department in Pamplico.

On Monday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that the results of an autopsy that was conducted Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston were inconclusive, local news outlets reported.

Wahl’s mother said the University of South Florida student had traveled to Myrtle Beach to visit her father.

She reported her daughter missing Sept. 19, the same day Wahl’s burned car was found 55 miles from Myrtle Beach.

Two days later, Wahl’s body was located.

State police have taken over the investigation.