Florida COVID cases dip to lowest since early July

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s 3,706 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday represent the smallest daily increase in the state since July 5, according to CDC data.

The CDC, which posts metrics sent by the Florida Department of Health, says that the state is averaging 6,768 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest since mid-July when the delta variant began driving the summer spike.

Florida reached an average of 21,000+ new cases per day for much of August before the rate of infections began to drop.

September has brought a steady decrease in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations in Florida.

The state reported a new-case positivity rate of 8.6% last week, the fifth straight week that has declined.

On Monday, 6,366 patients across the state were hospitalized with COVID, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 27, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,366 pic.twitter.com/Xp0gjiQAJk — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 27, 2021

