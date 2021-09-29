Florida man eyes house and new truck after lottery win

MILTON, Fla. – How long would it take you to decide how to spend your lottery winnings?

Jeffory Dodd has a few big ideas, but he’s still considering his options.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” the 50-year-old Milton man told the Florida Lottery after winning the $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off. “I plan to buy a house and a new truck with the money, but I really haven’t made many plans beyond that.”

Dodd decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $790,000, state lottery officials said.

His lucky $30 ticket was bought at a Circle K at 5190 Ward Basin Road in Milton, which is northeast of Pensacola. The store claims a $2,000 bonus commission.

