Florida reports 2,741 new COVID cases, fewest since July 5

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida verified 2,741 new COVID-19 cases from Sunday, the smallest daily increase in the state since July 5, according to CDC data.

The latest metrics posted Monday show the state at 3,586,802 cases and 55,619 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

That reflects that 608 more deaths have been reported since Friday, when the CDC’s death toll for Florida sat at 55,011.

Only one new fatality was attributed to this past weekend, meaning the others happened in the days and weeks before but are just being added to the data.

With those new deaths added, the state has confirmed the loss of nearly 6,000 COVID-19 patients in September, with that tally possible to still rise as new backdated data comes in.

More than 9,300 people in Florida died with COVID-19 in August, the worst month of the pandemic in the state.

Ad

Through September and now into October, new cases and hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing in Florida.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for October 1, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 5,146 pic.twitter.com/g3UyfmsZO6 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) October 1, 2021

On average, about 4,600 new cases per day have been reported over the past week. During the August peak fueled by the delta variant, the state was averaging over 21,000 new cases per day.

Florida’s health department reported Friday that the state’s new-case positivity rate had fallen to 6.5% for the week of Sept. 24-30, the lowest since June. That positivity rate across the state had topped out over 20% in August.

The 37,772 new COVID-19 cases included in the state’s weekly report published Friday reflected the smallest total since the week that began July 2.

It was the state’s fifth straight week with fewer new infections than the week prior.

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.