Florida is averaging fewer than 3,000 COVID cases per day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Over the past week, Florida has averaged 2,999 new COVID-19 infections per day. It’s the fewest since the first seven days of July, according to CDC data, and illustrates how far the state has come since the delta variant-fueled summer surge.

At its peak, in the middle of August, the state was averaging more than 21,000 new cases per day. By mid-September, the 7-day averages were around 11,000.

The CDC says Florida has now posted 11 consecutive days with fewer than 4,000 new infections.

On Tuesday, the last day data is available, the state reported 2,505 cases to the CDC.

Daily trends in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida Reported to the CDC. (CDC graphic)

The United States has averaged 86,181 new cases over the past seven days, meaning Florida is accounting for about 3.5%.

Back in the summer, Florida was accounting for about 20% of the nation’s infections at times.

Positivity rates and hospitalizations have also steadily declined. There were once nearly 17,000 COVID patients hospitalized across the state; now there are about 3,100, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for October 13, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 3,153 pic.twitter.com/40lXgwFkku — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) October 13, 2021

