Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Central Florida defense attorney who briefly represented George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case is accused of witness tampering in a juvenile rape case.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López says Hal Uhrig was arrested Monday and charged with solicitation to commit perjury and witness tampering.

Uhrig represents a man accused of raping a child when she was 9.

The sheriff says the lawyer arranged a meeting with his client, the victim and her father where he asked the father to write a letter saying the rape never happened.

The sheriff says the lawyer also told the man to avoid being served with a subpoena and to lie during a deposition.