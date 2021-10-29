New Florida Lottery winners claim $5 million, $2 million

Two big winners are taking home a lot more than a large pillowcase full of candy this Halloween weekend.

Florida Lottery announced a $5 million winner and a $2 million winner on scratch-offs Friday.

Marilyn Pealy, 45, of Cape Coral, claimed the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 Cashword game, which costs $20 to play.

She took her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000 after buying the ticket from Mermaid Liquor & Tobacco at 125 Del Prado Boulevard North in Cape Coral. The seller gets a $10,000 bonus commission.

Kirk Lupkiewiech, 45, of Davenport, won a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular.

He chose a lump-sum payout of $1,615,000, state lottery officials said.

Lupkiewiech’s winning ticket came from Party Liquor at 2412 Sandmine Road in Davenport. That retailer receives a $4,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-off tickets make up about 75% of their ticket sales and drove over $1.3 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.

