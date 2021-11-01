COVID in Florida: Latest metrics show cases keep dropping

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida enters November having gone nine straight weeks with a decline in new coronavirus infections.

The 12,880 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state from Oct. 22-28 represent a 92% decrease from the height of the summer surge in August, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

The state has gone 10 consecutive weeks with a decreasing new-case positivity rate, with that figure now sitting at 3.0% in the newest state report published Friday.

Florida peaked at 151,675 new cases in the week that began Aug. 20, an average of nearly 22,000 per day.

The state’s latest data shows an average of 1,840 new infections per day.

Read the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report below:

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.