DeSantis: Florida to sue over federal vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida will be filing a lawsuit in an attempt to block vaccine mandate rules issued through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

DeSantis spoke about the legal action at a news conference from the Florida Capitol on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

“This has caused a lot of angst for a lot of people,” DeSantis said, vowing to protect Floridians’ jobs regardless of their decision on coronavirus vaccines.

Watch a replay of the news conference below: