Florida retiree scores top prize on new holiday scratch-off

DUNNELLON, Fla. – A new Florida Lottery holiday scratch-off has only been in play for a week and already there’s a top-prize winner.
Philip Grzybowski, of Dunnellon, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 Holiday Winnings game that launched Nov. 1, state lottery officials announced Monday.
“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” Grzybowski told Florida Lottery. “My wife and I retired last year, so now we have a little cushion to enjoy whatever comes next.”
He chose to take his winnings in a lump-sum payout of $795,000.
Grzybowski bought his lucky $5 ticket from a Publix at 11352 North Williams Street in Dunnellon, which is in Marion County, southwest of Ocala. The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
Florida Lottery says there are six top prizes as part of the $1,000,000 Holiday Winnings game and a over $73 million in total cash prizes.
