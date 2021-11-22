Florida woman rakes in $5 million lottery prize

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A scratch-off was the ticket to newfound millions for Elizabeth Gajecka.

The 46-year-old woman from Punta Gorda claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited game, Florida Lottery announced.

Gajecka decided to take her payout in a one-time lump sum worth $3.96 million.

[ALSO SEE: South Florida lottery winner running out of time to collect prize]

Gajecka bought the lucky scratcher from Lake Suzy Food & Beverage, located at 12569 Southwest County Road 769 in Lake Suzy, state lottery officials said.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus commission.

Gold Rush Limited launched Sept. 20, and so far two of the 32 top prizes worth $5 million have been claimed.

