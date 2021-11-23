Florida Lottery reveals 3 more million-dollar winners

Three lucky Florida Lottery players have been announced as $1 million prizewinners playing scratch-offs in the past week.

Jackson Tilton, 26, of San Mateo in Putnam County, scored on the $5,000,000 Luck Scratch-Off game. He bought his $20 ticket at a Circle K in his hometown and opted for a lump-sum payout of $760,000.

Lillian Velez, 67, of Brandon, won playing the Cash Club scratcher, which she purchased at a Publix in her hometown. Her lump sum payment was worth $880,000.

And Janet Scheck, of Port Richey, got her winning Struck By Luck ticket at a local Stop N Pic Discount Beverage, leading to an $880,000 one-time payout.

Each of the sellers of those tickets gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

Florida woman rakes in $5 million lottery prize

Ad

Broward man wins $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot at Publix

Florida has another Powerball winner

Florida retiree scores top prize on new holiday scratch-off

Florida woman’s lottery luck turns $10 into $2 million

Miami man wins $1 million on Gold Rush scratch-off