Florida school worker facing felony charges for inappropriate behavior with students

School worker faces two felony charges for inappropriate behavior with students

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. – A Calhoun County school worker will go before a judge on Tuesday, facing two counts of inappropriate behavior with students.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Tessa Marie Garnett exchanged nude photos with at least one student at Blountstown High School on social media.

An investigation into the allegations was initiated, during which multiple students were contacted and interviewed.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the information that was gathered was presented to State Attorney’s Office.

Garnett is charged with “offenses against students by an authority figure.”