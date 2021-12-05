Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman’s bank account just got a big boost.

Angelina Decker, 45, of Haines City, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced.

She opted for a one-time payout of $880,000 instead of the full annuity.

State lottery officials say Decker bought the lucky $30 ticket from Superway at 201 Dundee Road in Dundee. The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Launched in February, that particular ticket offers the shot at four top prizes worth $15 million (two of which have already been claimed.). The lottery says that 12 of the 24 available $1 million winners from that game have already been paid.

