South Florida man hits $1 million scratch-off prize

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man just collected his prize after revealing a $1 million windfall on a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

Michael Morgan, 48, of Riviera Beach, hit for a million playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic, a $20 ticket, the state lottery announced. He took a lump-sum payment of $710,000.

Lottery officials say Morgan bought the scratcher at Stop N Shop Food market that’s located at 391 Seabrook Road in Jupiter. The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINS:

2 Florida Lottery players from same city each win $1 million

Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money

Ad

Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize

Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving

Broward man is a Powerball winner on Publix quick pick