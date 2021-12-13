Florida woman arrested on murder charge in mother’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her mother in Kissimmee on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

WKMG reported that deputies arrested 32-year-old Natalie Marie Gonzalez, who has been charged with first-degree murder following a homicide that took place at 109 Windy Dune Court.

Deputies said Gonzalez was scheduled to make a first appearance at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, but she did not. Her defense said that she was “extremely agitated” that morning and correctional officers had to use a Taser on her. Gonzalez’s first appearance was rescheduled for Monday.

Luis Lara said he has lived along Windy Dune Court for nearly two decades. He said nothing like this has ever happened on their street before.

“Surprise, surprise. I never see nothing here. It’s a very quiet area,” Lara said.

Lara said deputies were at the home all day.

“I see police putting yellow tape around,” he said.

Deputies haven’t released any information about what happened, and they haven’t released the name of the victim.